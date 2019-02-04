Infant critically injured in Okolona traffic crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash between a sedan and an SUV has left an infant riding in one of the vehicles with critical injuries.
The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Blue Lick Road at Freedom Way.
Louisville Metro police say their preliminary investigation shows a Ford Crown Victoria was heading north on Blue Lick when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Nissan Rogue.
A two-month-old in the Nissan was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.
The crash is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.