Infant critically injured in Okolona traffic crash

The crash left a two-month-old child in critical condition. (Michael Williams)
By Charles Gazaway | February 4, 2019 at 2:11 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 2:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash between a sedan and an SUV has left an infant riding in one of the vehicles with critical injuries.

The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Blue Lick Road at Freedom Way.

Louisville Metro police say their preliminary investigation shows a Ford Crown Victoria was heading north on Blue Lick when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Nissan Rogue.

A two-month-old in the Nissan was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

