Kentucky Center announces name of new performance venue

“Old Forester – the First Bottled Bourbon – is proudly Louisville’s hometown bourbon – distilled, matured and bottled exclusively here in our city,” Campbell Brown, president and managing director of Old Forester, said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with a truly local arts organization that for 35 years has been bringing world-class entertainment to Kentucky. Old Forester’s Paristown Hall is a community investment that further demonstrates our mission of enriching the quality of life here in our hometown.”