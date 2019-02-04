Kentucky Center announces name of new performance venue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center joined with Old Forester on Monday to announce the name of its newest venue, Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.
The Old Forester’s Paristown Hall name is designed to celebrate Louisville and the historic neighborhood bound by Broadway, Barrett Avenue, Vine and Brent Streets.
The standing-room, performance venue will be a general admission venue for national touring bands, collaborative projects, new works and non-traditional arts experiences. The $12 million, 28,000 square foot building will accommodate up to 2,000 guests for shows and events. The venue will also produce and host new, community and neighborhood events, including festivals and family-friendly gatherings, as well as fundraisers, conventions, programs and performance opportunities for local favorites.
“Old Forester’s Paristown Hall now joins our esteemed campus of venues that include The Kentucky Center and The Brown Theatre,” Kim Baker, president and CEO of The Kentucky Center, said in a press release. “This is the next step in fulfilling our facility strategy to attract world-class artists to Louisville, by meeting a niche need in the performance venue space – appealing to a fast-growing demographic, and cementing our position as a regional economic engine.”
“Old Forester – the First Bottled Bourbon – is proudly Louisville’s hometown bourbon – distilled, matured and bottled exclusively here in our city,” Campbell Brown, president and managing director of Old Forester, said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with a truly local arts organization that for 35 years has been bringing world-class entertainment to Kentucky. Old Forester’s Paristown Hall is a community investment that further demonstrates our mission of enriching the quality of life here in our hometown.”
The new venue will open sometime this summer.
