Kentucky High School Boys and Girls AP polls

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Six area boys and girls teams are ranked in this weeks AP Top 10.
John Hardin, Trinity and Waggener in the Boys Top 10. E’town, Sacred Heart and Male in the Girls Top 10.
^BOYS=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. Scott Co. (10)25-1 109 1
†2. John Hardin (1) 25-0 98 2
†3. University Heights - 22-4 76 4
†4. Lou. Trinity - 19-7 71 3
†5. Lou. Waggener - 21-3 47 6
†6. Cov. Catholic - 19-6 45 5
†7. Cooper - 20-3 40 7
†8. Campbell Co. - 18-4 28 9
†9. South Laurel - 22-2 23 8
†10. Lex. Henry Clay - 20-5 9 10
¶ Others receiving votes: McCracken County 9. Graves Co. 8. Beechwood 8. Lou. Male 8. Lou. Ballard 7. Mayfield 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 5. Lex. Christian 4. Elliott Co. 3. Knox Central 2. <
^GIRLS=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. Conner (5) 22-1 101 1
†2. Scott Co. (1) 23-1 85 2
†3. Ryle (2) 22-4 82 5
†4. Boyd Co. (3) 19-3 79 4
†5. Elizabethtown - 22-4 64 3
†6. Lincoln Co. - 20-4 43 T7
†7. Highlands - 22-4 31 9
†8. Lou. Sacred Heart - 16-7 27 T7
†9. Lou. Male - 14-5 22 6
†10. George Rogers Clark - 16-9 15 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 10. Scott 10. Webster Co. 10. South Laurel 8. North Laurel 6. Boyle Co. 4. Lou. Butler 3. Murray 3. Calloway Co. 1. Bullitt East 1. <
¶
¶ All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WKYX, Paducah.
