Locust Grove celebrates Aaron Burr, third Vice President of the United States

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s all about of the age of Hamilton today. Sunday, Locust Grove celebrated the birthday of Aaron Burr, the third Vice President of the United States.
This week would be Aaron Burr’s 263rd birthday.
Modern audiences may know Burr as the antagonist from the musical Hamilton. Burr was a political rival of Alexander Hamilton’s and shot Hamilton during a duel in 1804. Hamilton died of his injuries the next day.
Locust Grove celebrated Burr with birthday cake, hands-on activities, a true/false quiz contest, and a discussion about Burr, Hamilton Eliza and Theodosia. They also made sure guests got a bit of a history lesson by showing off women’s clothing from the American Revolution.
“I think he was always looking for his chance to shine,” Hannah Zimmerman, Marketing and Communications Director of Locust Grove said. “Here at Locust Grove, we’re team Burr, so we’re really, really into celebrating all parts of history.”
Locust Grove invited guests to make birthday cards for Burr, which they will mail to one of his historic homes.
