Lowe’s to hold spring hiring event

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lowe’s is looking to fill several full and part time positions at several locations in WAVE Country.
The following stores will be offering on the spot interviews on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Lowe’s of Clarksville, IN
- Lowe’s of Shepherdsville, KY
- Lowe’s of Shelbyville, KY
- Lowe’s of N.E Louisville, KY
- Lowe’s of South Louisville, KY
- Lowe’s of East Louisville, KY
- Lowe’s of South East Louisville, KY
- Lowe’s of Central Louisville, KY
- Lowe’s of Madison, IN
In addition to the hiring event, applications can also be filled out online by clicking here.
