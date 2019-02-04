Man charged in robbery, sexual assault of woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with a violent attack on a woman inside her home.
Matthew G. Helka, 35, of Louisville, was arrested Feb. 1 on charges of rape, sodomy, robbery, burglary, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and assault.
Helka is accused of forcing entry into a woman's home. According to his arrest report, Helka physically assaulted the woman before sexually assaulting her.
Police say Helka stole items from the victim's home before leaving.
Helka was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and was scheduled to be arraigned this morning.
