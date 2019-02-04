Man shot, killed in south Louisville identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot Sunday in south Louisville has been identified.
Aqeel Salem Alshemary, 47, was shot in the 1700 block of Ivy Ridge Lane around 4:10 a.m., according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Man dies after being shot in south Louisville
Alshemary was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.