Police arrest robbery suspect after high speed pursuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man suspected of the armed robbery of a convenience store has been arrested after leading police officers on a chase during which speeds reach more than 100 miles per hour.
According to Louisville Metro police, the robbery happened at the Circle K store at 7800 St. Andrews Church Road early on Feb. 2. Officers saw a black Saab speeding from the area of the robbery and tried to pull it over at the intersection of Upper Hunters Trace and Lower Hunters Trace but the driver wouldn't stop.
As the Saab headed south on Dixie Highway toward the Gene Snyder Freeway, police say the car reached a speed of 115 MPH.
After crossing the Snyder interchange, the driver made a u-turn and headed north on Dixie Highway. When the driver tried to turn onto Greenwood Road, he lost control and struck a telephone pole. The driver ran, but was quickly attested.
Montre Alexander Ardis, 22, of Louisville, was arrested on charges of robbery, fleeing police in a vehicle and on foot, criminal mischief, driving on a suspended license.
Ardis told detectives he drove the car to the store, but a another person who was with him committed the robbery. He said that person got out of the car during the pursuit.
