SnowTALK! Monday Edition

Warmer pattern, yes. In fact some record warmth is on the table. This also means the risk for flooding and perhaps some stronger thunderstorms.
While winter/snow is taking a backseat for now, we are still traveling in the station wagon so enjoy the sight-seeing for now. :)
SNOW BOARD:
Late Thursday/early Friday Brief rain to snow. Minor.
Next Sunday/Monday Snow to rain. Very limited risk.
DISCUSSION:
Yes, only 2 items for now that I will highlight. There is no doubt we are in a warmer pattern this week. This will present some challenges that we unfortunately tried to put to bed at the 2nd of 2018, but apparently we were successful on that.
The video today will cover those items as they certainly will include heavy rain/flooding.
There is SOME snow to talk about. This looks to be the cat/mouse type of snow in which the cat usually loses. This case looks no different.
Winter is not done by any stretch as the pattern remains active with several blocking features that will keep these wild swings going. They do lead to warm weather with severe t-storms and flooding. But they also lead to big, wet snow events. So there will be plenty to monitor.
It seems our wild weather stretches of February & March around here will continue.
By the way, starting today, I am putting out a NEW video that will feature the Earliest Alert (long term weather outlook) on streaming devices like ROKU and the Amazon FIRESTICK. But sure to download the WAVE 3 App to see that video. It should be up by this afternoon (likely in the App Extra section).
Hang in there BOTS' fans!
