2019 Thunder Over Louisville theme celebrates fairy tales, animated movies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The theme for one of the largest fireworks shows in North America was announced Monday.
The 2019 show theme, The Wonder World of Thunder, will be a celebration of every favorite fairy tale and animated movie.
Thunder Over Louisville producer Wayne Hettinger said, “I don’t care if your 8 years old or 80 years old, you’re gonna find all the music you grew up with.”
“We’ve taken Thunder Over Louisville to be the jewel of the city and the pride of the nation,” Hettinger added. “This is the largest event that occurs in Kentucky and really in the SE U.S. each year.”
“This year marks a special milestone for Thunder as it will be the 30th year of our opening ceremonies,” Kentucky Derby Festival president and CEO Mike Berry said.
And each year the show is extraordinary, especially in 2019.
The fireworks won’t be the only thing filling the sky in WAVE Country.
This year’s event promises to have another packed airshow of planes, jets and all things that fly.
“There’s also gonna be dozens of air acts that will perform,” Berry said. “The entire show is shaping up to be a grand 30th celebration.”
This year’s festival will be a three week celebration to avoid any conflict with Easter, one of the most widely celebrated holidays across the country.
Thunder Over Louisville will be held April 13.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.