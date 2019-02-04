Transitional housing resolution submitted to Metro Coucil

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A resolution concerning transitional housing was submitted to the Louisville Metro Council for consideration.
Metro Council President David James was joined by members of the Recovery Housing Task Force Monday as he discussed the resolution.
James said the resolution would direct the planning commission to work with stake holders in the community, including the Metro Health Department, to better define transitional housing.
“Transitional housing can mean a lot of different things, it means, whether we’re talking about sober living facilities, whether we’re talking about facilities that are designed to help people get back on their feet once they’ve been released from incarceration, whether we’re talking about any of those types of situations and so they are all held under some pretty general definitions,” James said.
“Right now, we are seeing things in our community where, especially in West Louisville and southwest Jefferson County, where property values might be lower, and people are taking advantage of those lower property values in order to install transitional housing without even going through the proper regulations to do so. So as a citizen you go to bed one night and then you wake up with a transitional home right next door to you without any notice or knowledge of what’s been happening,” James added.
Kimberly Moore, with Beacon House, said, “We don’t want to close anybody we just want people to do it the right way.”
According to James, the current regulations are not defined well enough and do not hold people accountable. James said he has been working with the County Attorney’s Office on how to define transitional housing and make sure these homes are legal.
