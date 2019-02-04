UK is #5, UofL #16 in this weeks AP Poll

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky jumped two spots to #5 in this weeks AP Top 25. The Cats picked up two road wins last week, at Vanderbilt and at Florida. They host South Carolina on Tuesday night and visit Mississippi State on Saturday. The Bulldogs fell out of the poll. UofL dropped a spot to #16, after Saturdays loss to #8 North Carolina. The Cards visit #11 Virginia Tech tonight at 7 p.m. and then visit #22 Florida State on Saturday.
RecordPtsPrv
1. Tennessee (48) 20-1 1579 1
2. Duke (12) 19-2 1532 2
3. Virginia (4) 20-1 1478 3
4. Gonzaga 21-2 1423 4
5. Kentucky 18-3 1310 7
6. Nevada 21-1 1228 8
7. Michigan 20-2 1217 5
8. North Carolina 17-4 1167 9
9. Michigan St. 18-4 1051 6
10. Marquette 19-3 1029 10
11. Virginia Tech 18-3 948 12
12. Houston 21-1 838 13
13. Kansas 17-5 809 11
14. Villanova 18-4 801 14
15. Purdue 16-6 697 17
16. Louisville 16-6 561 15
17. Iowa St. 17-5 545 20
18. Texas Tech 17-5 482 16
19. Wisconsin 16-6 462 24
20. Iowa 17-5 242 -
21. LSU 17-4 205 19
22. Florida St. 16-5 180 25
23. Buffalo 19-3 153 18
24. Maryland 17-6 144 21
25. Cincinnati 19-3 142 -
Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.
