UK is #5, UofL #16 in this weeks AP Poll

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky jumped two spots to #5 in this weeks AP Top 25. The Cats picked up two road wins last week, at Vanderbilt and at Florida. They host South Carolina on Tuesday night and visit Mississippi State on Saturday. The Bulldogs fell out of the poll. UofL dropped a spot to #16, after Saturdays loss to #8 North Carolina. The Cards visit #11 Virginia Tech tonight at 7 p.m. and then visit #22 Florida State on Saturday.