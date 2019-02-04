UofL moves up #2 in AP Poll, UK still #19

UofL women's head coach Jeff Walz was all smiles after the Cardinals defeated UConn. (Kendrick Haskins)
By Kent Taylor | February 4, 2019 at 3:28 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 3:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After last weeks win over UConn, the UofL women received three first place votes and moved up a spot to #2 in the AP Top 25. The Cards are back in action on Thursday night, hosting #15 Syracuse at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

RecordPtsPrv

1. Baylor (25) 19-1 697 1

2. Louisville (3) 21-1 668 3

3. Oregon 21-1 632 4

4. Notre Dame 21-2 608 5

5. UConn 19-2 596 2

6. Mississippi St. 21-1 578 6

7. Oregon St. 19-3 513 9

8. Marquette 19-3 483 10

9. NC State 21-1 470 7

10. Maryland 19-2 459 11

11. Stanford 18-3 447 8

12. South Carolina 16-5 352 16

13. Gonzaga 21-2 316 15

14. Texas 18-4 313 12

15. Syracuse 17-4 303 18

16. Iowa 17-5 279 13

17. Utah 18-3 209 14

18. Texas A&M 18-4 206 20

19. Kentucky 18-5 173 19

20. Rutgers 17-5 160 17

20. Arizona St. 15-6 160 21

22. Iowa St. 17-5 150 23

23. Michigan St. 16-5 130 22

24. Florida St. 19-3 111 24

25. Miami 19-5 20 -

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17, North Carolina 13, UCF 10, Missouri 7, West Virginia 5, New Mexico 4, Drake 3, California 2, Minnesota 2, Rice 2, BYU 1, Cent Michigan 1.

