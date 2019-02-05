16 Cards top #11 Hokies on the road, 72-64

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ryan McMahon was a one-man run as the Cardinals topped Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, 72-64.
The Cardinals were up three with the Hokies threatening and just under 12 minutes left in the game, when McMahon went on a solo 9-0 run to put the Cards up 50-38.
McMahon made three three-pointers and three free throws in that 83-second stretch to open the game up for Louisville.
McMahon and Dwayne Sutton both finished the night with 17 points, with Sutton adding nine rebounds and four assists.
Coming off the tough home loss at North Carolina, the Cards had an excellent offensive performance against the Hokies. Louisville was 13-of-27 (48.1%) from three-point range.
Jordan Nwora finished with fifteen points on 6-17 shooting and added eight rebounds.
The Cards (17-6) have won 15 in a row against Virginia Tech, their last loss to the Hokies coming in 1991.
Christen Cunningham added seven points, seven assists and seven rebounds in the win.
After Monday night’s game, the Cards now how have wins over the teams ranked No. 8 (Michigan State), No. 9 (Virginia Tech) and No. 10 (North Carolina) in NET rankings.
Louisville next travels to Tallahassee to take on Florida State Saturday at 4 p.m..
