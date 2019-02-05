Family of teen killed in police pursuit sues LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of a 13-year-old boy who was killed during a police pursuit in December has filed a lawsuit against a Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
Ki’Anthony Tyus died when the stolen SUV he was a passenger in crashed on Fern Valley Road on December 22.
The lawsuit names LMPD Officer Roger Marcum. It claims Marcum wasn’t following LMPD protocol for pursuits and his actions contributed to Tyus' death.
LMPD’s policy was modified in 2012, only allowing officers to pursue suspects in violent felonies or if the immediate apprehension outweighs the dangers created by the pursuit.
The lawsuit claims wrongful death and gross negligence on the part of Marcum. The family is suing him for “damages of wrongful death, destruction of power to labor and earn income, past pain, suffering and mental anguish, funeral and burial expenses and punitive damages.”
LMPD does not comment on pending litigation.
