FORECAST: Cloudy, cooler with spotty showers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A cold front is quickly sinking south through WAVE Country this morning. As it does so, scattered showers continue along and ahead of it.
Behind the front, temperatures are quickly falling into the 40s. Temperatures will continue to fall through the morning before returning to the 50s this afternoon.
The warming continues overnight as the front lifts back north as a warm front; by Wednesday morning readings will be near 60°.
Expected scattered showers this evening with the front with the rain becoming widespread early Wednesday. Temperatures rocket to near 70° Wednesday afternoon as we continue to deal with rain showers.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of WAVE Country under a Marginal Risk of severe weather for Wednesday because of the threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
Thursday will be wet and windy with gusts over 30 mph.
With consistent moderate to heavy rain in the forecast, flooding remains a concern. Three to four inches of rain could be seen between Wednesday and Thursday with locally higher totals possible.
Drier weather finally arrives Friday as highs return to the 30s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloud; Isolated showers (20%); HIGH: 56°
TONIGHT: Cloudy; LOW: 54°
WEDNESDAY ALERT DAY: Rain likely (100%); Some thunderstorms; Warmer; HIGH: 69° (RECORD: 70° - 2008)
