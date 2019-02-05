FORECAST: Cool and gloomy before heavy rain, near record highs

ALERT DAYS
- WEDNESDAY (2/6/19)
- THURSDAY (2/7/19)
ALERTS
- WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely, flooding concerns. Wind gusts 35 to 45 MPH.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Patchy fog will linger through the morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures have fallen into the 40s and 30s in many locations as the front continues to push southeast. Temperatures remain in the 50s for those in south-central Kentucky who haven’t yet seen the frontal passage.
Those who saw the morning cooldown will rebound into the 50s this afternoon and evening; those with temperatures in the 50s will get closer to 60°. As the morning cold front lifts back north as a warm front overnight, temperatures will continue to rise eventually reaching near 60° tomorrow morning.
Rain becomes widespread early Wednesday morning and continues throughout the day as temperatures rocket to near 70°. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of WAVE Country under a Marginal Risk of severe weather for Wednesday because of the threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
Flash flooding remains a concern Wednesday, especially in areas that see repeated rounds of rain. Heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for flooding persist on Thursday. By the time the cold front moves east early Friday, parts of WAVE Country could see in excess of 4 inches of rain.
Drier weather finally returns Friday as highs plop back to the 30s.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Patchy fog, cloudy skies, drizzle/Isolated showers (20%). HIGH: 56°
TONIGHT: Cloudy, spotty showers (40%). LOW: 54°
WEDNESDAY ALERT DAY: Rain likely (100%), some thunderstorms, warmer. HIGH: 69° (RECORD: 70° - 2008)
