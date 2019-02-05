FORECAST: Flooding concerns on the rise mid to late week

ALERT DAYS
- WEDNESDAY (2/6/19)
- THURSDAY (2/7/19)
ALERTS
- FLOOD WATCH 7PM WED thru 1AM FRI
- WED & THU: 2 to 5 inches of rain & wind gusts 35 to 45 MPH possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A warm front lifts north with increasing rain chances and temperatures overnight.
Expect to be in the mid to upper 50s by morning with temperatures climbing into record territory Wednesday afternoon. The record high is 69 degrees set back in 2008. Rainfall is most likely off and on throughout the day Wednesday.
With the frontal boundary nearby a marginal risk for severe weather is outlined by the Storm Prediction Center across our area. While the severe risk is fairly low, there is a better chance for flooding.
A brief break in the steady rain early Thursday is expected before the cold front moves in later in the day Thursday with additional rain. Highs may exceed record values on Thursday with our forecast of 70 degrees. As the front approaches we’ll also see wind gusts 35 to 45 MPH followed by cooler temperatures. Rain totals mid to late week will range between two to five inches.
Because the weather conditions meets our criteria Wednesday and Thursday we’ve flagged both days as Alert Days.
It turns a bit calmer and cooler by Friday with highs expected to stay in the 30s.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a spotty shower possible (30% chance). Rain increasing after midnight (60% chance). LOW: 54° (rising overnight)
WEDNESDAY ALERT DAY: Rain (100%), thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 69° (RECORD: 70° set in 2008)
THURSDAY ALERT DAY: Rain (100%). Thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 70° (RECORD: 69° set in 1925)
