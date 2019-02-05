Former GardaWorld armored truck driver accused of stealing over $900,000 indicted by federal grand jury

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former GardaWorld armored truck driver Mark Nicholas Espinosa was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday with five charges related to the theft of more than $900,000 from the vehicle.
“Mr. Espinosa’s charged conduct demonstrates the same flawed assumption found in Louisville’s violent trigger-pullers and narcotics peddlers, that the rule of law simply does not apply to him/them,” stated U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “As in this case, they should expect a wake-up call in 2019. LMPD and the FBI are to be commended for their fine police work here.”
Espinosa is charged with theft from a common carrier, bank robbery, interstate transportation of stolen money, monetary transactions involving stolen money, and money laundering.
According to the five count indictment: On December 5, 2018, Espinosa stole more than $900,000 from a GardaWorld armored truck, including more than $1,000 in cash from the PNC Bank. Espinosa transported the $900,000 in stolen cash and fled to Connecticut, where he was found with $850,000 in cash on January 30, 2019.
The indictment also says on or about December 10, 2018, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Espinosa, using the name Sam Smith, purchased a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu for $21,193.28 in cash, using money stolen from the armored truck.
On December 21, 2018, in Middlesex County, Connecticut, Espinosa deposited $3,300 into a Citizens Bank account under the name Sam Smith, using money stolen from the GardaWorld truck.
Espinosa faces no more than 10 years per count for theft from a common carrier, bank robbery, interstate transportation of stolen money, monetary transactions involving stolen money and no more than 20 years for money laundering, in addition to a term of supervised release.
Assistant United States Attorneys David Weiser and Rob Bonar are prosecuting the case which is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and LMPD.
