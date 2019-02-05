House Committee to determine how tied race will be decided

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - It’s an outcome no one saw coming.
“Anything was possible," Richard house the Daviess County Deputy Clerk said. "I never thought it would be a tie, but that’s just the way it came down.”
But now DJ Johnson and Jim Glenn are tied for the 13th district in Kentucky. Johnson gained five votes and Glenn four after absentee ballots and other irregular ballots were counted at the recount.
“They never explained why they counted them," Glenn said.
Glenn has already been sworn in, seated, and assigned committees in the house.
“I’m ready to go to work," he said.
But the Daviess County clerk’s office has sent the report of the recount back to the House committee.
“The House will decide whatever the options are," House said. "I think the statute allows them to do whatever they choose to do.”
But according to Glenn, the outcome won't be changed.
“I’m not in a gray area," Glenn said. "Jim Glenn won the election.”
The House goes back into session Tuesday, and a decision could be made as early as then. But how that decision will be made is still up in the air.
“I don’t know if they want to have a legislative race decided by a coin flip, but that may be the route they have to go," House said. "I don’t envy their choice in this now either.”
Johnson said he of course wanted the outcome to go his way, but is glad nine more votes were counted as a result of the recount. Glenn says he’s ready to get back to Frankfort tomorrow.
“My job is to service people of the city of Owensboro," Glenn said. "I’m a teacher, my job is to give back.”
