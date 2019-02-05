Indiana bill could halt plan for free college through Jeffersonville’s Promise

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A new bill proposed in the Indiana House would change how communities can spend their tax increment financing or TIF funds. If it passes, it could threaten to derail a new program called Jeffersonville’s Promise, which seeks to provide a free college education for Jeff High graduates.
House Bill 1596, authored by New Albany Representative Ed Clere, would enforce strict requirements for how TIF money is spent in communities. It would require that redevelopment dollars be used to directly benefit the redevelopment district and will result in the creation of jobs in the private sector. The bill includes specific requirements for if and when the money is used to provide education or college.
If it passes, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said this seeks to derail what the city of Jeffersonville wants to do for its kids. It would be devastating to Jeffersonville’s Promise, which is currently set to provide a free two-year degree for Jeffersonville High School graduates beginning in the fall of 2019, he said.
"I'm sorry, there are no words to describe how foolish of a move this is. But to say redevelopment dollars shouldn't be paying for a kid's college education, you're not paying attention to the next 10 or 20 years of Jeffersonville. I need these kids to come back to the city and fulfill these jobs that are coming to our city," Moore said.
Jeffersonville’s Promise was announced at the end of November and since then, Moore said he’s heard from countless parents, teachers and folks around the community about the program, allowing many parents to send their kids to college for the very first time. And he’s not the only one. Jeffersonville teacher and city council member Scott Hawkins teaches government to seniors and said he’s had many students come up to thank him personally as well as numerous phone calls from parents with both questions and thanks.
“This program would mean a lot to many of our students and families,” Hawkins said.
The idea of losing the program, he said, is a concern.
“I did not vote for Jeffersonville’s Promise for the allure of ‘free college’ – there is no such thing. Instead I cast my vote to move this community toward a better educated workforce – which begins a cycle of better jobs, workforce retention and a broader tax base. In short, a community that is growing in a positive direction – the very essence of what a Redevelopment Commission is designed to do,” Hawkins said. “Every politician has given lip service to ‘workforce development’ and done virtually nothing. Jeffersonville’s Promise is a bold step to develop our local workforce and it is a shame some politicians (not our own) can’t get on board with it.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, President of One Southern Indiana, expressed concerns about how this new legislation could derail the program designed to help the kids and the community.
“As the discussion of TIF and HB 1596 plays out in the Indiana General Assembly, we hope the legislative leaders focus on results – what our region needs is a solution to the skilled workforce shortage,” Dant Chesser said in a statement to WAVE 3 News.
“Our businesses are concerned about the general impact and any unintended consequences of legislation. HB 1596, as written, may have unintended consequences of dismantling education partnerships that have been developed across the state to address workforce needs. Locally, we need to add tools that aid in our quest to attract and retain high wage, high skill jobs,” Dant Chesser said.
“A college degree is vital. Ten years, 20 years down the road, if we miss this opportunity, we’re sending those jobs and our children someplace else," Moore said.
This kind of program isn’t unique to Jeffersonville, it’s been tried successfully in communities around the country, including Kalamazoo.
Greater Clark School board president Katie Hutchinson said this sudden change of plans is frustrating.
“It’s pretty upsetting when a promise that is made is not going to be able to come to fruition, through no fault of the person making the promise,” Hutchinson said.
But, she said, this can provide the district with an opportunity to find a better way to help more of their students afford college.
"I would like to see more options explored, I would like to see a bigger partnership with the schools and the cities that have the TIF money to spend," Hutchinson said.
Rep. Clere said Jeffersonville’s Promise is limiting and discriminatory, requiring that students attend Ivy Tech Community College but provides no other option for alternative colleges nearby. It also is only available to Jeffersonville High School graduates, instead of all students in Jeffersonville or all students within the Greater Clark School District.
“Under this program, the only option is Ivy Tech,” Clere said. “Ivy Tech isn’t the right choice for many students and there are many students who would like to pursue education at IUS or Purdue Polytechnic or another college or university, like UofL.”
Clere also takes issue with the minimal requirements for students pursuing the free degree at Ivy Tech, including the minimal GPA requirement. Clere, who does not represent the Jeffersonville community in his legislative district, said this legislation came about as a result of his concern over Jeffersonville’s Promise.
“There Jeffersonville Promise is very alarming,” Clere said. “I’m concerned about the likelihood that other communities may try to copy Jeffersonville and I’m just trying to get in front of it, we’re just trying to get in front of it.”
“The Jeffersonville program is a symptom of a much larger and broader program, a symptom of larger misuse and abuse of TIF and we need to get in front of it,” Clere said.
This would prevent the mayor from handing out taxpayer money with almost no strings, according to Clere.
House Bill 1596 will be discussed during a committee hearing in the Indiana House Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
In a statement to WAVE 3 news about the possible change to Jeffersonville’s Promise, Ivy Tech Chancellor Travis Haire said:
“The Jeffersonville Promise presents an opportunity for students from Jeffersonville High School to earn a valuable credential that may otherwise not have been possible. As Indiana’s community college, Ivy Tech is uniquely positioned to address workforce needs, and our goal for every student is to place them into high-demand, high wage jobs upon completion. The guidelines for the Jeffersonville Promise require students to graduate from high school with a 2.0 GPA to be eligible, as well as maintain a 2.5 GPA while enrolled at Ivy Tech. While we believe the return on investment for this scholarship will be significant, we also respect that decisions with regard to property tax administration are the charge of legislators and local officials. We will continue to monitor the process, and stand by ready to assist in any way possible.”
