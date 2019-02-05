Indiana bill could halt plan for free college through Jeffersonville’s Promise

“I did not vote for Jeffersonville’s Promise for the allure of ‘free college’ – there is no such thing. Instead I cast my vote to move this community toward a better educated workforce – which begins a cycle of better jobs, workforce retention and a broader tax base. In short, a community that is growing in a positive direction – the very essence of what a Redevelopment Commission is designed to do,” Hawkins said. “Every politician has given lip service to ‘workforce development’ and done virtually nothing. Jeffersonville’s Promise is a bold step to develop our local workforce and it is a shame some politicians (not our own) can’t get on board with it.”