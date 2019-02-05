Inmate attempts escape by going through ceiling

BROWNSTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana inmate is facing new charges after he attempted to escape through the ceiling.
Jackson County officials say Blaze Ayers, 28, was being taking to his holding cell from the indoor recreation area when he ran into a medical room and locked the door.
Jail officers entered the medical room through an adjacent room only to find Ayers had made his way into the ceiling. Officers tried to get Ayers to come down, but he refused and continued to crawl through the ceiling in an attempt to escape.
Officers were forced to use a taser to get Ayers to comply. He eventually fell through the ceiling suffering minor injuries during the fall.
Ayers is now facing attempted escape and criminal mischief charges.
Officials say Ayers caused extensive damage to the ceiling. No estimate of the damage was immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.