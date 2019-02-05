Intense flooding, sinkholes, ruined basements plague neighborhood in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The atmosphere is tense whenever a rain storm rolls into one south Louisville neighborhood.
Neighbors have documented what looks like a river tearing through their front yard.
“Our yards are flooding out, the basements are starting to flood,” Ken Truax said. “The floods are getting worse each time.”
Truax lives on Oak Valley Drive and says sinkholes in their yards and several feet of water in basements are common fears among neighbors.
“It's sad when you have to watch the rain,” Truax said. “We wonder is the flood coming? Do we have to start running outside and start putting down sand bags? Do we have to shovel out water?”
Several neighbors want a solution.
“It’s terrifying, I thought my son was going to be washed away.” Truax said.
On Monday, neighbors heard the first part of a MSD plan to fix their issues. MSD said they know the issue stems from drainage.
A development nearby cleared out natural landscape.
The change led to more rain flowing onto the street. Now it’s too much for the drainage system to handle.
“While this will be a priority in the district, we have a lot of issues similar throughout the city,” Councilman Rick Blackwell said.
Blackwell agrees with MSD the first step should be to clean the drains of sediment.
MSD did not want to comment.
But at the meeting on Monday night, officials said there isn’t enough money for a permanent solution.
“And no one ever wants a rate increase of anything," Blackwell said.
Some neighbors are doubtful cleaning out the drainage will reduce the intense flooding they experience.
“We want to let our kids go out and play,” Truax said. “We want to let our animals play without them falling in a sinkhole -- so we just want to be safe.”
It could take weeks for the cleaning to get done, until then neighbors hope it doesn’t rain too much.
