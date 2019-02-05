Ja Morant named to Cousy Award watch list

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Murray State star whose athleticism and electric dunks have gained him national attention is now on a prestigious award short list.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame selected Ja Morant as one of its Top 10 for the 2019 Bob Cousy Award, which goes to the top point guard in the country every year.
Morant currently averages 24.1 points and 10.3 assists per game.
He had his second career triple-double this season against Missouri State with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.
The full top ten list includes Jordan Bone (Tennessee), Ky Bowman (Boston College), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Markus Howard (Marquette), Ty Jerome (Virginia), Cody Martin (Nevada), Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech), Josh Perkins (Gonzaga), Tremont Waters (LSU) and Cassius Winston (Michigan State).
The field will be narrowed to five next month, with the winner named April 12.
