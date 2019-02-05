JCPS announces new ways to report bullying

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two new ways to report bullying have been implemented by Jefferson County Public Schools.
Anyone who needs to make a report about bullying can log on to the JCPS website and click on a report bullying icon in the top right-hand corner, which is shaped like a stop sign with a bold ‘B’ in the middle. A similar icon has been added to the JCPS Google accounts.
“We want all students to feel safe at school,” JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said in a press release. “These added features better streamline the reporting process, making it easier for students and families to inform us of issues so that we can address them quickly.”
Polio also said the district plans to hold a bullying a suicide prevention summit that will include additional training for administrators and staff.
