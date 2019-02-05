Las Vegas public safety leaders speak to emergency responders in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In any case of tragedy, the questions asked once the dust has settled is “What did we learn?” Hundreds of local, state, and federal public safety officials were in Louisville, listening to from people who experienced tragedy first hand.
In 2017, Las Vegas went through a horrific massacre, where 58 people were killed and more than 850 injured when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. On Tuesday, Vegas leaders were in Louisville to talk about lessons learned.
Thunder Over Louisville is just a little over two months away. Because there are so many events surrounding Derby and outside of Derby, Tuesday’s event was an opportunity to learn from people who experienced tragedy first hand.
“We have a responsibility to do our best,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.
On Tuesday at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, in a closed door meeting, 400 people from first responders, hospitals, schools, event organizers and hotels came together, learning from those who played a vital role in the response to the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.
Dr. Scott Scherr is the medical director for a Vegas Hospital.
“I knew the night was going to be like no other,” Dr. Scott Scherr.
Dr. Scherr says typically with a mass casualty incident, triage used to be on scene. During this massacre, it was different.
“Seventy percent of patients were treated in area hospitals were transported by themselves in cabs, ubers, that affects the flow of the emergency room department,” Dr. Scherr said.
There was a lot of confusion and chaos when the shots rang out in Las Vegas. The mixture of the large crowd, loud music, and open space left people scrambling.
“Since the Las Vegas shooting, that one hit home because we have so many special events that are very similar to that,” Emergency Services Executive Director Jody Meiman said.
“It's not a question of if can happen again it's a question of when and how better we can prepare ourselves and our communities,” Dr. Scherr said.
“It’s how people respond,” Matt Gibson from Kentucky Derby Festival said. “You see a lot of incidents and casualties where they ensue in panic after something like that. It's as much preparing the first responders and public safety as much as the folks who are on site at the event, gate personnel all the people you employ. “
Chief Conrad says as much as they focus on large events in Louisville, there also needs to be a focus on smaller events. He says over the past year, they have built in more special response teams, swat, and bomb squad into planning. They also plan to have more training that syncs police, fire, and EMS.
