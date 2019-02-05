Louisville poet finds audience of millions on Super Bowl Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville poet and spoken-word artist Hannah Drake was sitting in church on Super Bowl Sunday when her phone started going crazy.
A year ago, she wrote and performed a powerful and controversial poem in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
She said she had no idea her work was about to get endorsed by the man himself, and help drive a push to boycott the game.
“I wanted it to hit people in the gut,” Drake said. “(I) Wanted them to feel that in their heart. I didn't want them to walk away and not feel uncomfortable.”
Drake released the poem, "All You Had to Do Was Play the Game, Boy," in March 2017.
She used the racial slur like a hammer, pounding away at a message of what she describes as hypocrisy and sacrifice. At one point she asks the question, “Why can’t you just be satisfied, boy? Stand up and salute this flag, boy.”
Drake’s words struck a chord that resonated across social media as the call to support Colin Kaepernick and boycott the Super Bowl intensified.
The morning of the game, Drake's performance was tweeted out by Selma director Ava DuVernay who attached it to this message, “I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players.”
Kaepernick retweeted DuVernay’s tweet with the words, “Love you, Sister.”
(Note: The video in the tweet below contains strong language.)
The exchange, along with Drake’s video, was retweeted more than 10,400 times.
Drake said it took over a year for her poem to be viewed 29,000 times.
On Super Bowl Sunday, that rocketed to 2.2 million.
“The poem is only a minute and 35 seconds,” Drake said, “but it is a minute and 35 seconds that changed my life.”
