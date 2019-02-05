Louisville Urban League gearing up for second expungement clinic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League is gearing up to host its second expungement clinic.
Following a donation from Stephen Reily, the Louisville Urban League created the Reily Reentry Project, designed to assist Louisville Urban League clients and others seeking to expunge their record.
To date, this project has connected more than 300 eligible participants with attorneys to assist in the expungement process, submitted more 1000 case for expungement in Jefferson County alone, provided additional services and resources along the way, and covered all related fees at no expense.
“We will do it by appointment," said Louisville Urban League’s president and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds. "We will have people register first so that we can work with AOC to pull some of the record earlier. So people know if they are eligible or if they are ineligible. We never want to see people in those lines.”
More than 1,000 cases were submitted at the last clinic.
The next clinic will take place on Saturday, March 2.
