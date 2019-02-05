Man accused of stealing Chevy Camaro from car rental agency

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is arrested after police accuse him of stealing a car from Hertz Car Rental.
Bernard Shaw, 19, was charged after an investigation led police to find keys to the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro in his jacket pocket. The car, valued at more than $25,000, was later found at Shaw's home.
The car was taken from Hertz Car Rental at Louisville International Airport.
Shaw is charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more.
