Man killed in crash on State Road 350 identified

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A man who died following a single vehicle crash on State Road 350 has been identified.
Jesse Norman, 38, of Batesville, Indiana was driving eastbound on State Road 350, approaching State Road 129, around 11 p.m. Monday when he left the road and hit a concrete culvert, according to Indiana State Police.
Norman’s vehicle overturned before coming to a stop.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.
Toxically reports are pending, but ISP said they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
