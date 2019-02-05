Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman who died after she was hit by a vehicle in Shively has been identified.
Cynthia S. Inabnitt, 41, was hit in the 4600 block of Dixie Highway around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jacqueline Smith.
Smith was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said no charges were being filed against the driver.
