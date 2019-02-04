Person facing vandalism charges after officer memorial ripped down in OTR

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A memorial dedicated to a fallen Colerain Township officer is no more after police say a person destroyed it.
Cincinnati police say they captured Quincy Chapman on surveillance video tearing down the mourning wreath honoring slain Officer Dale Woods. The wreath was located in front of the FOP building on Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine.
Sgt. Dan Hils posted the image of Chapman along with the black and blue wreath on the Support The Blue In Cincy Facebook page. Hils said the FOP had not taken down the wreath yet due to the weather, but it would have remained in place in honor of Detective Bill Brewer who was killed after a standoff this past weekend.
Chapman is facing vandalism charges as a result of the incident and is currently in jail.
