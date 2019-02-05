2019 Polar Plunge moves to restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Polar Plunge is moving away from the river to a pool in a parking lot.
Texas Roadhouse in Middletown, located at 13321 Shelbyville Road, will host the annual charity event, which benefits Special Olympics Kentucky.
The plunge has traditionally been held in the Ohio River, but organizers said weather and water conditions forced the event to move four out of the past six years. The plunge had to cancel the event due to flooding in 2018 and instead held a No Splash Bash at HopCat.
“We’re very excited about the move for a lot of reasons,” Special Olympics Kentucky Development Director and event organizer Jennifer McMahon said in a press release. “First, it gives us a lot more control over the event itself since we aren’t at the mercy of the River conditions. Second, we have a restaurant partner for the first time in many years, which gives participants and spectators easier access to food and drinks throughout the event. And finally, we have the opportunity to pair the Plunge with Texas Roadhouse, which has been a fantastic supporter of Special Olympics throughout the state for many years.”
People who want to participate must raise a minimum of $75, or $50 for participants under 18 years old. Those who don’t want to get wet can also participate as virtual plungers.
The Polar Plunge will be held Feb. 23. For more information, click here.
