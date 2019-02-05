Rash of vehicles being stolen while being warmed up in Jeffersontown

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Police are warning residents not to warm up their vehicles, unless they have a remote start.
Within the last three days, five vehicles have been stolen within the city. Four of them were running when they were stolen. One of the vehicles was unlocked with the keys inside.
There have also been four thefts from unlocked vehicles. A firearm was in one of the vehicles.
It’s also important to remember that if a vehicle is in a garage, it can still be a target to thieves.
Jeffersontown Police warn that if a vehicle has to stay unlocked, all valuables should be removed from the vehicle. It’s also important to remember not to leave the keys inside the vehicle.
Jeffersontown Police have made one arrest in the cases, but the department is looking into more.
Residents with security cameras are urged to regularly check the video footage and report any tips to police.
