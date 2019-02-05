Rash of vehicles being stolen while being warmed up in Jeffersontown

DO NOT leave your vehicle running unattended unless you have a remote start. We have had 5 stolen vehicles in 3 days. 4 of them were running and one of the vehicles unlocked with the keys in it. We have also had 4 thefts from unlocked vehicles with at least one of those having a firearm in it. We need our residents to help us not make it so easy for criminals to profit in our city! If you must leave your vehicle unlocked, take all valuables out of the vehicle and don’t leave the keys to it or another vehicle in the car! Most of the thefts are from subjects walking through yards or down the street pulling on door handles. And do not assume since your vehicle is in the garage, you don’t have to lock it or take the keys out. We have found several garage doors open in our city and notified the home owner in the middle of the night. We have made one arrest so far but this is only a drop in the bucket. If you have security cameras, and they notify you of motion in the middle of the night, look at them. If you see something, call the police and we will check it out. If you have any video from last night or the night before, please forward to crimetips@jtownkypd.org and we will forward to our Detectives. As well if you know of someone who has been going out at night for long walks in the city, let us know that as well. You can remain anonymous. Help us help you!! #helpushelpyou #lockyourride #dontbeavictim #moreroomatthegraybarhotel #tellinaintsnitchin #bigbrotherwithsecuritycamera #remotestartischeaperthananewcar