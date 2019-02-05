Shelter closed, investigation open at Harrison County Animal Control

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - The Harrison County prosecutor provided some answers to the questions swirling around Harrison County Animal Control.
Otto Schalk told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that allegations of serious misconduct were brought to his attention during a police investigation. Schalk said animal control director Franca Hardin has been fired, and three employees have resigned.
Schalk said the allegations have nothing to do with mistreatment of animals, but he would not elaborate further.
“The public needs to understand there are no animals being euthanized or harmed as a result of this investigation,” Schalk said. “We are blessed to have several volunteers committed to making sure these animals are well taken care of, and that continues today. So any activities that are happening as a result of this investigation (are) in no way negatively impacting any animals at Harrison County Animal Control.”
County Commissioner Charlie Crawford let a WAVE 3 News crew in to check on the two dozen animals inside. Volunteers were working and the pens and floors were clean.
No animals are being accepted right now. Crawford said he hopes that will change soon.
Schalk said he does not know yet if criminal charges will be filed in the case.
