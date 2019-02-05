Supplies Over Seas ships $150K worth of medical supplies to Uganda

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Supplies Over Seas sent its first major shipment of the year to Africa.
The Louisville-based global health organization partners with hospitals and other medical institutions to recover surplus medical supplies and equipment.
The 40-foot ocean going container, which was loaded with over 17,000 pounds of medical supplies and equipment, is bound for the Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital in Jinja, Uganda. This is the first time Supplies Over Seas has sent a shipment of this size to the country of Uganda.
The shipment contains approximately $150,000 worth of medical supplies and equipment, including an anesthesia machine, a baby incubator, bassinets and infant warmers, a defibrillator and EKG units, hospital beds, oxygen concentration, gloves, wound dressings, and general surgery and anesthesia items.
The most common medical treatment provided at Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital is blood transfusions, primarily needed due to malaria and sickle cell disease. Sixty percent of the hospital’s admissions are children suffering sickle cell disease. Other common conditions treated include scalds, burns and malnourishment.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.