5th case of whooping case confirmed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has confirmed a fifth case of pertussis, or whooping cough, within the city.
The latest case was confirmed at Henry Clay High School. This is the second confirmed case at the school.
Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory illness spread by coughing and sneezing. It affects people of all ages but can be most serious in infants and those with chronic diseases. The health department continues to work with Fayette County Public Schools to make parents aware of the threat of pertussis.
The health department is recommending preventive antibiotics for high-risk students who were exposed to pertussis. This includes students with a chronic illness or weakened immune system and those who live in households with the following: a family member with a chronic illness or weakened immune system, an infant or a pregnant woman.
The vaccine against pertussis is routine and required for school-age kids. One dose of the booster vaccine, called Tdap, is recommended for ages 11 and above for protection. Teenagers and adults who have never received the Tdap vaccine should check with their primary care provider
