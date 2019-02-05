UK’s Still named to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - University of Kentucky legend Valerie Still is one of the seven inductees in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame 2019 class.
Still is the all-time leading scorer in both men’s and women’s basketball history at UK, and was the first female letter winner in any UK sport to have her jersey retired. Her No. 12 jersey was retired on Jan. 12, 2003.
In September 2005, she was inducted into the first class of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame, she was the only female of the 88 inductees in the charter class.
Still led Kentucky to a 30-game home win streak from 1980-82 and to the program’s highest national ranking (4th) in 1983.
She’s joined in the 2019 class by Beth Bass, Joan Cronan, Nora Lynn Finch, Ticha Penicheiro, Ruth Riley and Carolyn Bush Roddy.
They’ll be officially inducted in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 8.
