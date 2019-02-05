Unconscious driver rescued from burning vehicle

LANCASTER, KY (WAVE) - A motorist is alive thanks to some quick thinking by officers in Garrard County early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 5 a.m. in the Sugar Creek Road area of Lancaster.
Officers were notified of an erratic driver and reported to the area to investigate. When they arrived, they found a Nissan passenger car on fire with an unconscious driver trapped inside.
Officers attempted to put out the fire, and were eventually able to free the driver.
They say the cause of the crash was a pre-existing medical condition of the driver.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.