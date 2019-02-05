UofL TKE chapter placed on suspension

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fraternity at the University of Louisville has been placed on an interim suspension.
John Karman, a UofL spokesman, said both the university and the Tau Kappa Epsilon National Fraternity placed the suspension on the Louisville TKE chapter.
Karman said an investigation of the chapter is ongoing.
Gregory A. Roskopf, Chief Risk Officer of the Tau Kappa Epsilon National Fraternity, said the interim suspension is "a common practice when a report is filed with the International Fraternity and the University."
Details of the report that resulted in the suspension have not been released.
“Tau Kappa Epsilon is cooperating and partnering with the University of Louisville as they investigate allegations recently shared with both TKE and the university,” Roskopf said in a statement to WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.