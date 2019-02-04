What are the best over-the-counter flu remedies?

One example: Say you’re taking Tylenol for a headache, but you also want to quiet a bad cough, so you can sleep. So you reach for a bottle of one of those nighttime cough syrups. But check the label and you’ll see it also contains Tylenol. And overdosing on that could actually lead to liver damage. A Pittsburgh medical research found that accidental Tylenol overdoses jump 24 percent during flu season -- so it’s something to watch out for.