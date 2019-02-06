Ahead of annual rate increase, RiverLink seeing more prepaid accounts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Your wallet may be feeling a little lighter, but hopefully the money spent has made your drive a little easier.
It’s the second year of tolling on the three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana. RiverLink officials said they are seeing more drivers with prepaid accounts and transponders and more crossings.
RiverLink is the electronic tolling system for the Louisville–Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project.
RiverLink said there were more than 32 million crossings on the three tolled bridges in 2018, an increase of more than 8 percent from 2017. At the end of 2018, more than 193,000 accounts had been opened, an increase of 29 percent from the previous year.
RiverLink doesn’t want commuters to get caught off-guard, and is reminding people now that it will cost you more to use the tolled bridges.
“Every July there is going to be an increase that is either 2.5 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is higher,” RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson said. “This summer, it’s going to be another increase of pennies on the dollar. That is something people need to be prepared for.”
Peterson also said RiverLink has made improvements to customer service. The average time for a call to be answered is about 35 seconds, depending on the time of day.
Fairly new is the “Pay by plate” option, which allows drivers without a prepaid account or transponder to pay tolls online before receiving an invoice.
Peterson said since tolling started, RiverLink has collected $186 million. The money is split down the middle between Kentucky and Indiana, and the states use that money for financial obligations toward the bridges project.
