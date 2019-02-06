ALERT DAY: Heavy rain brings flooding concerns

ALERT DAYS
- TODAY (2/6/19)
- THURSDAY (2/7/19)
ALERTS
- FLOOD WATCH: 1 PM till 1 AM FRI
- WED & THU: 2 to 5 inches of rain & wind gusts 35 to 45 MPH possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Waves of showers are rolling through WAVE Country this morning and will continue to do so into the afternoon.
These showers and thunderstorms will drop around an inch of rain as temperatures rise well into the 60s.
Strong winds and small hail is possible with some of this afternoon's more robust storms, especially in south-central Kentucky; an isolated tornado can't be completely ruled out.
Even more rain rolls in tonight; an additional one to two inches is possible.
Thursday morning and afternoon may feature some dry time. Drier conditions early Thursday will actually increase the potential for strong to severe storms later in the day ahead of the cold front.
Winds Thursday will gust to near 40 mph. Thursday's rainfall will lead to additional flooding issues across WAVE Country.
The cold front finally exits late Thursday with colder air rushing in after it. Temperatures will go from near 70° Thursday afternoon to the 20s Friday morning.
Friday and Saturday look dry before more rain and even some snow returns to the forecast Sunday. FORECAST TODAY ALERT DAY: Areas of fog; Rain (100%); Thunderstorms possible; HIGH: 69° (RECORD: 70° set in 2008)
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Heavy Rain (100% ); LOW: 60° THURSDAY ALERT DAY: Rain (100%); Thunderstorms possible; HIGH: 70° (RECORD: 69° set in 1925) IN THE APP - Hour-by-Hour rain chances - ALERT DAYS: Heavy rain & gusty wind - EARLIEST ALERT: Cooler for mid-February
