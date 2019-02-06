ALERT DAY: More rain and thunderstorms tonight into Thursday

ALERT DAYS
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It has been a messy day so far with the heavy rain. Totals are already over .75” in parts of the Metro with lighter amounts noted for areas south/east of the city. The rain will stay with us this afternoon as a more widespread light rain/drizzle setup. Temperatures will have the chance to get close to record warmth.
The rain will ease for much of WAVE Country early evening with a new round of heavy rain/thunderstorms developing near the Parkways. The potential is there for this band of rain/thunderstorms to develop more north toward I-64 as we approach sunrise. We will monitor that potential carefully.
The morning band should fade enough to allow for a windy and warm afternoon that will likely lead to record high temperatures for some. The warm setup will allow for a band of thunderstorms to then roll through with the actual cold front toward the afternoon rush Thursday. Flash flooding and river flooding will be the main concerns over the next 36 hours with damaging wind gusts/isolated tornadoes being a more secondary threat.
Cold air will rush in Thursday night to drive the wind chill factor into the single digits/teens by Friday morning!
Winter will soon fight back.
FORECAST
REST OF THE AFTERNOON ALERT DAY: Foggy and rainy (100%). HIGH: 69° (RECORD: 70° set in 2008)
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Rain/thunder south. Spotty north (70%). LOW: 60°
THURSDAY ALERT DAY: Morning thunderstorms possible (60%), a warm and windy afternoon, late afternoon thunderstorms (100%). HIGH: 72° (RECORD: 69° set in 1925)
