The big spenders on Valentine’s Day are men

(Gray News) – Valentine’s Day is hardly an equal rewards holiday.
Men are the biggest spenders. Women spend less than half as much.
A National Retail Federation (NRF) survey says men will spend an average of nearly $230 for Valentine’s, up 20 percent from a year ago.
The average woman? About $98.
In total, Americans will lay out more than $20 billion on gifts for Valentine’s Day, or about $162 per person taking part.
“The vast majority of Valentine’s Day dollars are still spent on significant others, but there’s a big increase this year in consumers spreading the love to children, parents, friends and coworkers,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.
Still, fewer and fewer Americans are celebrating the holiday overall.
“Ten years ago, more than 60 percent of adults planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day; today, that’s dropped to just over half,” according to the NRF.
