Bill proposes changing self-defense laws in Indiana to protect against civil suits

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - When it comes to criminal cases, claiming self-defense is pretty common and oftentimes, attorneys said it’s justified. But that same justification doesn’t apply to suits in civil cases.
Indiana House Bill 1284 would change that, allowing immunity for those who can show that self-defense was used in the case brought before the court. The proposed change would require a similar burden of proof needed to show self-defense in criminal cases.
Representative Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) said if it passes it could give Indiana one of the strongest self-defense laws in the country.
The need for this change in law all started because of a case in Ohio County, in southeastern Indiana, when a woman shot and killed a man who was resisting an officer, had taken his gun and was preparing to shoot, Lucas said.
She was cleared in criminal court by self-defense, but in civil court she wasn’t covered and the family sued, running up tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees that she found herself unable to pay without help from fundraising.
Lucas said that shouldn’t happen and it’s why the law needs to change.
“No person should have to be put through the situation that Ms. Phillips was in, in protecting and defending the life of another innocent human being. And that’s the purpose of this bill, in the justified use,” Lucas said.
Attorney Justin Mills with Mills Law Office in Marengo, Indiana said this shifts the burden of proof and gives people who have successfully used self-defense in a situation a better chance in court.
“In the civil world, it’s going to give them a defense and it’s going to protect them, just as it does in the criminal world,” Mills said. “And it’s really going to put the burden on the plaintiff who is filing suit against them that they didn’t have a justified means.”
The bill would also require a court to award, in certain cases, reasonable attorney’s fees and costs to the defendant when they can show justified use of force was used. That can help to prevent frivolous and unnecessary lawsuits from being brought forward and clogging up the courts, Lucas and Mills said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.