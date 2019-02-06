Boykin Highlights Growing U of L Recruiting Class

That brings the Cards total signees to 16. Satterfield says he still has roster spots to fill, and expects to add more graduate transfers. Satterfield and his staff are happy with the players they were able to secure, especially given the late start they got to recruiting. “You knew it was going to be a challenge. Number one, you have to build a staff. With the early signing period, we basically had a week on the road, you know, with not a full staff. You got a break. You got a dead period. Then you only have about three or four weeks to go out here and put together a class,” said Satterfield. The Cards will start spring practice this coming Monday, February 11th.