Boykin Highlights Growing U of L Recruiting Class

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After only signing four players during the first signing period back in December, University of Louisville head coach, Scott Satterfield added 12 more players on National Signing Day in February. The state of Georgia bore the most fruit for the program as the Cards were able to sign six from the state. More than any other state on their recruiting trail.
One of those Georgia signees, Ja’Darien Boykin is the highest rated player in the signing class. A four star defensive end, Boykin is ranked ninth at the position by USA Today. During his high school career, Boykin tallied 208 tackles, 32 sacks, five forced fumbles, and scored eight touchdowns. He chose U of L over North Carolina, Arizona State, and Miami among others.
That brings the Cards total signees to 16. Satterfield says he still has roster spots to fill, and expects to add more graduate transfers. Satterfield and his staff are happy with the players they were able to secure, especially given the late start they got to recruiting. “You knew it was going to be a challenge. Number one, you have to build a staff. With the early signing period, we basically had a week on the road, you know, with not a full staff. You got a break. You got a dead period. Then you only have about three or four weeks to go out here and put together a class,” said Satterfield. The Cards will start spring practice this coming Monday, February 11th.
