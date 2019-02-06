Cats add Devonshire to recruiting class

“That puts us near our mark of 85 on scholarship,” Stoops said. “To be good, we didn’t really over-sign this year, which is really critical. Next year we’re going into the year without any attrition, which I do anticipate some attrition. Everybody is getting that in this day and age, which can be helpful, quite honestly, at times. But going into the year, we only have nine seniors going into next year. So, coming off the best season we’ve had in a long time. Next year will be the smallest class that I’ve signed.”