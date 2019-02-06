Cats add Devonshire to recruiting class

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky football added M.J. Devonshire to the 2019 recruiting class.
Devonshire, a defensive back / wide receiver, is from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.
“Really good player. Has great size, great speed, very versatile player,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “He can play offense, he can play defense, we needed him. We needed to add another athlete to the class.”
Devonshire joins 21 signees from December.
The four-star recruit scored 24 touchdowns in four different ways in 2018. Those scores averaged 42.2 yards. He had eight interceptions.
“That puts us near our mark of 85 on scholarship,” Stoops said. “To be good, we didn’t really over-sign this year, which is really critical. Next year we’re going into the year without any attrition, which I do anticipate some attrition. Everybody is getting that in this day and age, which can be helpful, quite honestly, at times. But going into the year, we only have nine seniors going into next year. So, coming off the best season we’ve had in a long time. Next year will be the smallest class that I’ve signed.”
The Cats were 10-3 in 2018 and finished up ranked #12 in the nation.
