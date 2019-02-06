Heavy rain causes deep anxiety for some in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents on Oak Valley Drive in south Louisville are not in the floodplain -- but when it rains heavily, it floods.
Development behind the homes cleared out landscape that once lessened the rain that trickled down into their yards. Homeowners say the drainage system can’t handle the rain that flows onto their street.
“It will rise up from the bottom of the ditch about 12 to 13 feet high,” Ken Truax said.
Truax has lived on the street for about four years. He recently attended a meeting with other homeowners where they planned with MSD for improvements.
A sinkhole in Truax’s yard is now covered my MSD. It’s a sign of good faith for Truax.
Neighbors who’ve lived on the street longer have their reservations.
“We get flooded -- there has been flooding everywhere the 17 years I’ve lived here,” Stacy Duff said.
Duff said she has seen temporary solutions for the past 10 years.
MSD acknowledges a bigger project needs to be done, but said the funds aren’t there.
Without a permanent solution, personal funds are getting tighter for the homeowners, as well.
“Yea we are all worried to death of what we are going to lose when it rains,” Duff said.
Basements have been ruined on Oak Valley Drive. Heavy rains in the forecast means anxiety looms for these homeowners.
“It will be the same as usual," Truax said. "We will be looking just to make sure it doesn’t get too bad. And if it gets really bad, we will look out for each other.”
