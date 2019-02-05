Here’s why Democratic women wore white to the State of the Union

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Tuesday’s joint session of Congress for the State of the Union, you probably noticed a number of Democratic Congresswoman wearing white.
Even U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi donned a white suit.
Why? That white is actually “suffragette white.”
And the fashion statement is meant to honor the suffrage movement that led to women getting the right to vote in 1920.
The color is also aimed at promoting economic security for working women and families.
This isn’t the first time Democratic congresswomen have worn white to the State of the Union. But the statement was more pronounced this year ― given the number of congresswomen newly-elected in the midterms.
